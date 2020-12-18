Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Xmas lego display
Xmas lego display
Offbeat

Lego display is a true Christmas wonderland

by Elisabeth Silvester
18th Dec 2020 1:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A KIRWAN family have opened their home to light up Townsville's Christmas with their spectacular Lego wonderland display.

The 60,000-block masterpiece is the creation of Chantelle McCarthey who has spent the past three years building it.

She launched her first Lego display last Christmas consisting of 20,000 bricks but has tripled the mini-figures exhibit this year.

letterspromo
Chantelle McCarthey 22, suffers from Muscular Dystrophy, has tripled her Xmas Lego display since last year. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Chantelle McCarthey 22, suffers from Muscular Dystrophy, has tripled her Xmas Lego display since last year. Picture: Alix Sweeney

 

Ms McCarthey with her amazing display. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Ms McCarthey with her amazing display. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Chantelle's mum, BJ McCarthey said the grand opening night attracted more than 300 people. "We did it all the right way with hand sanitiser and people had to wait a little bit but the wait is worth it."

The Lego wonderland features a variety of Lego sets including Christmas figurines, two castles, Star Wars-themed displays, a cityscape and three Lamborghinis.

Chantelle suffers from muscular dystrophy and neuromuscular disease but working with Lego is a form of therapy for the 22-year-old.

She said it was thrilling to unveil her illuminated wonderland. "To see everyone's faces makes it worth it," she said.

>>The display will be open to the public every day until December 23 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm at 153 Greenwood Drive, Kirwan.

Originally published as Lego display is a true Christmas wonderland

More Stories

christmas lego offbeat toys

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic past revealed as man sentenced for nursing home theft

        Premium Content Tragic past revealed as man sentenced for nursing home theft

        News He was employed at the nursing home as an assistant nurse

        ‘No one will trust Qld’: Warning as new hot spot declared

        Premium Content ‘No one will trust Qld’: Warning as new hot spot declared

        Health State government urged to keep borders open as NSW cluster grows

        Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        Premium Content Stress, harassment, assault all in the line of duty

        News Qld Police Service reveals 70pc of workers’ health affected by work