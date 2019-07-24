Menu
Crime

Lego thief busted after shifty Macca's carpark exchange

Ebony Graveur
by
24th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
A DETERMINED thief escaped a prison sentence after a series of tech and toy thefts around Gatton.

Appearing in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, Alexander Flenady pleaded guilty to charges of stealing, drug driving and receiving stolen property.

Flenady was found driving under the influence of drugs on Staatz Quarry Rd, Regency Downs, on December 13 last year.

Five days later, witnesses saw the 29-year-old steal a Lego set and bedding from Target in Ipswich by stashing the items in his pants and leaving the store without paying.

During a search of Flenady's home on February 15, police found a smart watch worth $399, which matched the description of four watches reportedly stolen from a Gatton shop between February 3-8.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said Flenady told police he had bought it off someone but was unable to provide evidence of a sale nor supply the name of the seller.

She told the court Flenady told police he took possession of the watch at a carpark at a McDonald's.

Flenady was ordered to return the items, was disqualified from driving for three months and was served a three-month prison sentence, suspended for nine months.

    • 24th Jul 2019 11:43 AM