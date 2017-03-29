31°
Lenthalls Dam expected to reach capacity on Wednesday night

Eliza Wheeler
| 29th Mar 2017 7:47 PM
Lenthalls Dam flood gates.
Lenthalls Dam flood gates. Nat Bromhead

LENTHALLS Dam is expected to reach capacity on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The main water catchment system is expected to rise from 70% to 90% in less than a day.

Disaster Management Group Acting Chairman Councillor Stuart Taylor said Wide Bay Water had been releasing 220 mega litres of water from the dam per day as a matter of operational standard, but that may be increased if the levels continued to rise.

"The assessment would be made when it reaches closer to capacity and then from there we assess how much more water we'd have to release," Cr Taylor said.

"At this stage, the projections indicate that it wouldn't have an impact on properties downstream from Lenthalls."

Cr Taylor said the disaster management team was in a "lean forward state" and prepared for any upcoming weather events.

"There is no advice at this stage to indicate river flooding, no warnings from BOM to that affect," he said.

"At this stage the major issues relate to localised water - rain falling and causing roads to be closed, that's the most significant concern at this stage."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cyclone debbie fcweather lenthalls dam wide bay water

