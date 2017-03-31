Lenthalls left overflowing after 200mm of rain hit region

LENTHALLS dam was overflowing after parts of Fraser Coast received up to 200mm in just 48 hours thanks to ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The dam peaked at 111% on Thursday night when Wide Bay Water made the decision to open four out of the dam's five flood gates to release extra water.

During the month of March, Level 2 Water Restrictions were activated by the Fraser Coast Regional Council after Lenthalls Dam dropped to below 70%.

On Thursday afternoon the Bureau of Meteorology issued a moderate flood warning for the Cherwell river on Thursday evening, Local Disaster Management Group acting chairman Stuart Taylor said the levels did not rise as much as anticipated.

"The Cherwell was supposed to rise to 3.5m but what we've seen is 2.64m rise," Cr Taylor said.

"Most river gauges are now showing falling levels, but having said that, that will be reviewed on an hourly basis to make sure we'll see that fall continue."

Cr Taylor said the main concern for people in the area was fallen debris, unstable trees and any fallen power lines.

UPDATE: Mary River 8.8m and rising

"It's about making sure your community and area is safe," he said.

"Our thoughts go out to those who are impacted intensely, in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales, when we look at what we've got ahead of us, you hear about what's happening down south, we're very fortunate."