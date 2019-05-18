Lesley nets club volunteer of the week award

VOLUNTEER: Lesley Smith, inset and wearing sunglasses in the GD red bib, as part of the Staff v Students netball game held at the Fraser Coast Anglican College in 2018.

VOLUNTEER: Lesley Smith, inset and wearing sunglasses in the GD red bib, as part of the Staff v Students netball game held at the Fraser Coast Anglican College in 2018. Contributed

VOLUNTEERS:For netball coach Lesley Smith the enthusiasm of her players is what drives her to coach.

The dedicated coach has been named the club volunteer of the week.

Lesley has volunteered with the Fraser Flames Netball club for the past 3 years.

She has coached and managed teams from Net, Set Go through to division nine.

Her contribution is vital to long term development of players, teams and our club in general.

During this time, she has also been instrumental in coaching, managing and organising the Fraser Coast Anglican College Primary Schools Cup team.

This has strengthened the pathway and relationship between FCAC and Fraser Flames.

Lesley is currently coaching and managing the Fraser Flames division nine team and has done so since they played moddies.

Lesley works for Fraser Coast Anglican College as a senior school officer working in student services and volunteers outside of these hours in the Netball program.

Lesley was asked what she enjoys about coaching.

"It has been wonderful to see students who do not normally play netball try out for a place in the FCAC teams,” she said.

"I have also enjoyed working with other members of our community to grow netball in our Junior School.”

To watch the players improve their skill set each year is truly rewarding and we are blessed to have such a delightful group of girls to work with.”

Lesley will receive a $20 voucher to the Hervey Bay RSL as a thank you for her work with the netball community.

