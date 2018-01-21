Less than a week until renowned horseman performs

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

IT'S less than one week until one of the world's most renowned horsemen performs in Hervey Bay.



Guy McLean is bringing his show to the Seafront Oval on January 27 for a special one-off performance.



The Guy McLean Spectacular is being hosted by Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, supported by councillors' discretionary funding.



This has enabled the event to be staged at the family-friendly ticket prices of $20 for adults, $10 for children and $50 for a family of four.



Fraser Coast events manager Robyn Peach said it was a thrill to book the renowned horseman and performer for a local event.



"I think people will be impressed by the special connection he has with his animals and to hear the lessons that he shares, that he's learned from his horses, which are universal," Ms Peach said.

