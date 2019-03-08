Lessons of a matriarch who rules with strength

GO GIRL: Helen Harm says her biggest piece of advice to others is to believe in your capabilities and know your limitations.

GO GIRL: Helen Harm says her biggest piece of advice to others is to believe in your capabilities and know your limitations. Jiordan Tolli

NOT only was Helen Harm brought up to be a strong woman, she was raised by generations of them.

The Warwick real estate agent who prides herself on being a "110-per cent kind of person" said her talent to sell started on a farm with her father's budgies.

"You can either sell or you can't," Mrs Harm said.

"I've been a salesperson my whole life.

"My dad used to breed thousands of budgerigars, and people were always coming to the property.

"That's when I started."

Growing up in the Loche Valley with a "tough" German upbringing, Helen said her hard-working attitude was evident from a young age.

"Once I got married I was raising four children, working on a farm and teaching my husband how to lay the bricks," Mrs Harm said.

"I was always taught to make hay when the sun shines and to work hard and earn it.

"Multi-tasking was something I did naturally, I always loved to challenge myself."

During her 50s, Mrs Harm had a mastectomy after a frightening fight with cancer.

It was then that she decided to do her real estate course, a decision she knew in her "gut" was the right time to make.

After years of experience, career highs and lows, Mrs Harm said she learnt what not to do from some of the men she worked with.

Although she agrees that being a women high up in any industry is still questioned, she said the positives far outweighed the negatives.

"Throughout history, the matriarch was always in charge," Mrs Harm said.

"A female is more subtle in their demeanour, but a hell of a lot more powerful."

Always believing in herself and her capabilities, Mrs Harm said her biggest piece of advice to women is to "educate yourself."

"I am a strong individual and I have enough confidence in myself to stick to something when I believe I'm right and acknowledge it when I am unsure," she said.

"I think it shows a strength of character as a woman.

"Have standards and never compromise and remember to laugh; don't take things too seriously."