Lest we forget: thousands expected at Anzac services in Bay

ANZAC Day services will be held around the region to remember the brave soldiers who fought in wars right around the world.

President of the RSL sub-branch Brian Tidyman has been running the RSL Anzac Day march for a decade.

"It is basically not to forget the sacrifice that our fore-bearers gave to allow us to have the freedom we enjoy today,” he said.

"If you consider the First World War virtually wiped out a whole generation of Australians.”

The dawn service will be held at 5am in front of the RSL, with the main march at 8.45am at the RSL car park.

"We have a very big ex-services committee in Hervey Bay plus we have 15 schools in the area and they all march,” he said.

Crowds of thousands are expected at the march and dawn service this year.

"Last year it was quite huge at both services, it was not as big as 2014-15, but I think next year will be bigger,” Mr Tidyman said.

"I am expecting quite a big turn out this year, around 2,000 people for the dawn service and 4,000-5,000 for the main one.”

It's also a day close to Mr Tidyman's heart.

"Personally, again, it's to remember the sacrifice our young Australians have given - their lives for the freedoms of ours, and at the present moment they are still overseas in other countries doing exactly that,” he said.

"The dawn service is more relevant to the ex-service personnel because it is our time to remember our mates.

"The main march is often more of a public march and to remember those who have given their lives.”

The main dawn service parade will be held on April 25, outside the RSL Club on Torquay Road at 5am, followed by the dawn service at Freedom Park.

The march back to RSL for drinks and breakfast will commence at 6am until 7.30am. The parade will begin in the car park located in Hunter Street, Pialba, behind Woolworths at 8.45am.