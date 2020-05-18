Let the games begin: Hockey to follow staged plan

HOCKEY: It is shaping up for a Stage Three mid-July hit-off for Hervey Bay Hockey.

Vice-president and development officer Phil Taylor said the association was investigating how to resume play.

"During June with Stage 2 there can be hitting, trapping drills but no contact drills," Taylor said.

"Also there is no group training until the second stage."

The COVID-19 return to play has caused headaches for planning in team sports such as hockey which has 11 a side and two match referees on the pitch.

Hockey Australia is working with state hockey organisations on how best to guide associations.

Hockey Australia general manager - legal, strategy and growth, Michael Johnston, said he was excited about getting back on the pitch, but "we are also mindful of the complex and, at times, overwhelming amount of requirements facing our volunteers to help deliver COVID-safe hockey".

"Member associations are already getting ready and supporting their clubs around the resumption of play, and we know there are many questions about how to do this safely and in line with government requirements," Johnston said.

"The work under way will provide timely support to club and association administrators, who are the lifeblood of community hockey."

Last week the Federal Government announced a three- stage return to community sport:

STAGE 1 (May 15) Up to 10 people are allowed to use pools and outdoor gyms as well as for personal training, non-contact physical activity and hiking in state and national parks.

STAGE 2 (June 12) The number increases to 20 people to use pools and outdoor gyms, personal training, non-contact physical activity and hiking. Non-contact indoor and outdoor sport is permitted (up to 20 people).

STAGE 3 (July 10) Community sport is allowed to resume with up to 100 people permitted.