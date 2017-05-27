24°
Let the good times roll as fishing heats up on Fraser Coast

Amanda Drury | 27th May 2017 6:00 AM
Gail Sauer with a respectable 1.8kg grunter caught on Monday.
Gail Sauer with a respectable 1.8kg grunter caught on Monday.

ANOTHER glorious week right across the Fraser Coast, so many have been out taking advantage of the beautiful weather.

Let the good times roll all the way through our long weekend.

The fishing continues to heat up around the local haunts.

Freedom Fisheries staff member Melissa Frohloff with a couple of fresh sand crabs.
Freedom Fisheries staff member Melissa Frohloff with a couple of fresh sand crabs.

Starting at the bottom, anglers heading over the Wide Bay Bar chasing the big pelagic fish such as spanish mackerel, cobia and amber jacks mixed in with quality reef fish like pearlies, snapper and maori cod.

Heading north up through the strait, popular camping and fishing spots like Kauri Creek, Tinnanbah and Tawan have been producing plenty of bread and butter fish like whiting, bream, flathead and the occasionally late season mangrove jack.

Throughout the deeper channels and leads bag limits of winter whiting have been achieved by anglers on the drift and thankfully the Gulp Blood worm is back in stock and working a treat.

Pelagic fish are still prominent through the area.

Young Alex Tobin showing off a recent flathead catch.
Young Alex Tobin showing off a recent flathead catch.

Mack tuna, grey and school mackerel, queenies and golden trevally have been taking a variety of baits.

And there is the added bonus of catching a feed of crabs on the cards too.

Lastly the mighty Mary River is the place to be to gather a fresh feed of grunter, black and silvers bream or jew with herring or prawns being the preferred bait.

Topics:  fcfishing outdoor living outdoor-living

