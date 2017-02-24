OPINION: Let the people make their own decisions

THERE has been a lot of talk recently about taxing sugar further to prevent the spread of the obesity epidemic.

Then there is the suggestion of closing bottle shops earlier to prevent people accessing alcohol.

And of course there's the Lock Out laws in a bid to prevent alcohol-fuelled violence.

Imagine a world where adults are treated like adults to make their own choices.

What happened to letting people make their own decisions - whether it is good or bad for their health.

Of course, one could make the argument that those poor decisions affect the healthcare system and ultimately the taxpayer in the long run.

But if we continue to go down that road, I couldn't imagine how sterile life would be in 50 years' time.

Personally, I do believe society should have regulations - within reason.

However that is a line for the wider community to draw in the sand for our politicians.

But if you can't go out on occasion with your mates to go see live music and have some drinks until late and then grab a cheap burger afterwards then I don't want a bar of it.