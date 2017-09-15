26°
Let them fight for your priceless votes

Jordan Philp - deputy editor Fraser Coast Chronicle. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Jordan Philp
I HAVE written about this before but with the arrival of the Labor government in our beautiful patch this week, it seems too relevant not to bring it up.

I'm sure most of you out there are smart enough to realise the week-long Wide Bay visit from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her ministers wasn't a coincidence.

Without a doubt when whispers of an upcoming election ignite so too do the handouts in the hopes people remember at the ballot box.

I'm not complaining, delivering millions of dollars of much-needed funding across the Fraser Coast and the Wide Bay is fantastic, but we need to make sure they don't ignore us once their election ads stop appearing on our televisions.

The reality is, safe seats are ignored seats.

If you feel like your electorate has missed out time and time again, ask yourself if you think you live in a safe seat.

If you think things are going well for your electorate then maybe stick with what you're doing.

The idea of blindly voting for a particular party has never appealed to me.

It should be based on the individual representing your region and how hard they are willing to fight for you not only with the opposition but within their own party.

I say make the parties fight over our votes, and see who can offer the best deal and with an actual plan to follow it through for the success of Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Topics:  fcopinion fcpolitics fcstate

Fraser Coast Chronicle
