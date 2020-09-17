Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
OZTAG: State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Hervey Bay OzTag President Glenn Hanson and Councillor Jade Wellings at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct. Photo: Stuart Fast
OZTAG: State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Hervey Bay OzTag President Glenn Hanson and Councillor Jade Wellings at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct. Photo: Stuart Fast
Cycling & MTB

LET THERE BE LIGHT: New night options for sporting teams

Stuart Fast
17th Sep 2020 4:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OZTAG: NEW sports lighting at Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct will allow the Hervey Bay OzTag club to train and play at night.

For club president Glenn Hanson, the new lighting is fantastic, having first used them last Thursday.

"It just gives us autonomy, with our own field and own lights so we've got a healthy future," Mr Hanson said.

"It opens up the chance to get some of our state tournaments here; junior Queensland state cup, Queensland senior state cup and others."

"We've got the facilities and hopefully put in bids to bring those events to the Fraser Coast.

"We've got security for our sport, a future and the club can grow; the sky is the limit," Mr Hanson said.

Councillor Jade Wellings said $450,000 had been spent on the lighting and a further $464,000 would be spent on precinct upgrades in the upcoming months.

"We embarked on this project because the Fraser Coast region had a significant shortfall of sporting fields," she said.

"Its been heartening to see how thousands of OzTag, netball and soccer players and their families have embraced the new facilities."

Funding for the project was made available under the State Government's works for Queensland program.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said it was important for the government to support local clubs like this, as it encouraged physical exercise in the community and brought people to the region.

"When we have the OzTag tournaments here, we bring people from right around the state … they visit Maryborough, have a meal in Hervey Bay," Mr Saunders said.

"OzTag is a fantastic sport … its great to give these amenities to people."

More Stories

fccouncil fcoztag fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former councillor makes decision on election run

        Premium Content Former councillor makes decision on election run

        Politics It’s the rumour that won’t go away

        TONIGHT: Full coverage of Fraser Coast school’s formal

        Premium Content TONIGHT: Full coverage of Fraser Coast school’s formal

        Education Tonight the second school formal of the year will be held

        Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        Premium Content Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        News Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, Chief Health Officer

        PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        Premium Content PM 'determined to tear down Palaszczuk'

        News Deputy Premier Steven Miles provides update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland