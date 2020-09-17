LET THERE BE LIGHT: New night options for sporting teams

OZTAG: State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Hervey Bay OzTag President Glenn Hanson and Councillor Jade Wellings at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct. Photo: Stuart Fast

OZTAG: NEW sports lighting at Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct will allow the Hervey Bay OzTag club to train and play at night.

For club president Glenn Hanson, the new lighting is fantastic, having first used them last Thursday.

"It just gives us autonomy, with our own field and own lights so we've got a healthy future," Mr Hanson said.

"It opens up the chance to get some of our state tournaments here; junior Queensland state cup, Queensland senior state cup and others."

"We've got the facilities and hopefully put in bids to bring those events to the Fraser Coast.

"We've got security for our sport, a future and the club can grow; the sky is the limit," Mr Hanson said.

Councillor Jade Wellings said $450,000 had been spent on the lighting and a further $464,000 would be spent on precinct upgrades in the upcoming months.

"We embarked on this project because the Fraser Coast region had a significant shortfall of sporting fields," she said.

"Its been heartening to see how thousands of OzTag, netball and soccer players and their families have embraced the new facilities."

Funding for the project was made available under the State Government's works for Queensland program.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said it was important for the government to support local clubs like this, as it encouraged physical exercise in the community and brought people to the region.

"When we have the OzTag tournaments here, we bring people from right around the state … they visit Maryborough, have a meal in Hervey Bay," Mr Saunders said.

"OzTag is a fantastic sport … its great to give these amenities to people."