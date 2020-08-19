LET US KNOW: Where are magpies swooping on Coast?

Swooping magpies are stretching their wings. Where are the Coast’s hot spots? Photo Nat Bromhead / Daily Mercury

IT’S that time of year again, when we all keep a nervous eye to the sky, crack out the cable ties and think about carrying bits of bread in our pockets.

Magpie season is upon us and the swoopers are stretching their wings.

This reporter has already been swooped on Elizabeth St, Urangan, near the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens but there are plenty of other hot spots to look out for.

We want you to help us create the ultimate 2020 Magpie Map.

Let us know where on the Fraser Coast the maggies are swooping and we will create an online map that can be shared throughout the community.

You can email us the location (the more specific the better) at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au or send us a message on Facebook.

In the meantime, here are some top tips for dealing with swooping magpies:

According to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science:

Only a small proportion of magpies swoop on people and these often have a preference for a few individuals that the birds recognise or certain types of ‘targets’ like pedestrians and cyclists.

A magpie will only defend its nest within a ‘defence zone’. For pedestrians, this is usually an area within 110m and for cyclists it is 150m.

Almost all swoops on people are carried out by male magpies defending their eggs and chicks, which are in the nest for about six to eight weeks between July and November.

Magpies often become more aggressive as the chicks become older, but swooping usually stops once the young have left the nest.

A magpie’s defensive behaviour can range from a non-contact swoop with or without beak snapping, through to pecking, dive-bombing and sometimes front-on attacks from the ground.

A few attacks are more serious leading to bloodied ears and cheeks or even eye injury. The risk of eye injury means all magpie attacks need to be taken seriously.

To stay safe, DES recommends you:

Wear a broadbrimmed hat and sunglasses or shelter under an umbrella to protect your face from swooping magpies (painting or sticking large ‘eyes’ on the back of your hat can also deter magpies — but this won’t work for cyclists).

If a magpie swoops while you are cycling, it will probably stop swooping if you get off your bike and walk.

Avoid ‘defence zones’ by taking alternative routes during the breeding season.

If you must enter a ‘defence zone’, magpies will be less likely to swoop if they are watched constantly, or if people walk in a close group.

Use signs to warn others of the location of nests and defence zones, particularly in areas used by children and the elderly.

Waving sticks or umbrellas in the air or attaching a brightly coloured flag on a long pole to your bicycle can stop magpies from swooping.

Being magpie-friendly: