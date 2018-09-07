Menu
RELAX: A foot massage at The Massage House at Pialba Place.
RELAX: A foot massage at The Massage House at Pialba Place.
Let us walk all over you at Pialba Place's new parlour

Jessica Lamb
7th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
HERVEY Bay is now home to massage therapists who want to walk all over you.

But it's not what you may think, it is a massage using only the therapist's feet as she stands on your back.

The Massage House is the latest edition in Pialba Place.

There you can be massaged with hands, elbows, hot stones or feet.

It is called Ashiatsu.

It's a form of deep compression massage where body weight is used to administer pressure with feet while using overhead bars for balance.

This style of massage offers compression and tension with less pressure than an elbow or a hand.

Hong Kong-born owner May Mo said it was tradition in her homeland and is ideal for larger muscle groups, such as in the thighs, or for long-duration upper back compressions.

The new business has invested in the region after scoping out possible locations for about a year. The business opened on August 20 and offers a range of traditional Chinese massages. For more information call 0431 811 303.

