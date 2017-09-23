'Let's get something happening': Leshan delegate plans

AFTER 19 years, Sandra Holebrook thinks it's time to "get something happening” with the relationship between Hervey Bay and Chinese sister city Leshan.

The Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president, who returned from a trip to the city for an international tourism expo yesterday, said herself and the eight-person delegation were looking at ways to help bridge both cities.

Other members of the delegate included councillors Chris Loft, Denis Chapman and Rolf Light; a council employee; two Fraser Coast Tourism and Events employees and an executive officer at USC.

"We've talked about increased tourism and increased marketing both ways...it was about what we could do to increase business opportunities,” Ms Holebrook said.

"It won't be an easy connection; we have to make sure we run each idea and relationship through quite a strong methodology.”

The delegate will be debriefed on the trip next week.