Coast Libraries commitment to Butchulla language revival

Meet Sue Coverdale, Korrawinga Aboriginal Corporation Language program's Aunty Joyce 2.0. Not that Sue's a better version let's just say she's the current upgrade. Aunty Joyce Bonner who had completed a Bachelor of Arts in Language and Linguistics and wrote several Butchulla language books, first kicked off the program in 2009.

The preservation of language and culture has been a strong focus of the Korrawinga Aboriginal Corporation, with activities such as traditional dance, fishing, horticulture, weaving, sewing, beading and woodwork offered to young and old.

The Butchulla Language Program has been a particularly successful outcome from Korrawinga's work. The vibrant program owes much of its strength to the involvement of the younger members of the community, who use story telling, oral histories, games, song and dance to teach and keep their language alive.

Sue Coverdale was employed by the corporation as a consultant in July of 2018. She now enjoys her role as the local Butchulla language and culture teacher. Not only do Sue's teacher qualifications and near completed Macquarie University Masters' in Indigenous Education degree satisfy the brief, strong marriage lines between the Butchulla and her people seal the deal. Sue is Nunukul and Ngugi from the Quandamooka tribe whose country is Stradbroke and Moreton Islands and onto the Gold Coast.

"I am a teacher. I'm doing my masters and because I have the indigenous background it all went in my favour. I was employed as a consultant by Korrawinga to rebuild their language program which had been going for a number of years. They needed someone to get it back out there," Sue said.

Speaking her language was not encouraged when she was young, and now she is thriving as part of the Butchulla family which have close links to her own.

"It was one of those things that you weren't allowed to speak. My family never talked about who they were until I was much older so we all sort of started to dig into who we are and where we are from. There is a little bit of language here and there that we've picked up along the way, so with the cross over of marriage lines that's made it a little bit easier because some words that I had picked up are similar and has made it a little bit easier."

During the first six months of her tenure Sue drew from Korrawinga's well established library of resources, immersed herself in the language and culture, then started teaching.

Sue Coverdale JOY BUTLER

"I collected all the information and practised the language which took up all that time. I then had a bit of a program going so I trialled it with some teachers that I knew in their classes just to see whether it was where it should be and if it worked. I revamped it to work better. This year I've done a lot of door knocking and phone calls and the library was the first to get on board," Sue said.

Korrawinga welcomes inclusiveness, especially in 2019, the International Year of Indigenous Languages and has been generous with resources. Sue says that of the 145 aboriginal languages spoken in Australia today 110 of them are critically endangered and Butchulla is one such language, hence the importance of the re-ignition of Aunty Joyce's language program.

The Butchella people have been officially recognised as the traditional owners and native title holders of Fraser Island during a ceremony at Kingfisher Bay Resort - Aunty Joyce Bonner and her twin Grandsons Garim and Dirum Bonner. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Jocelyn Watts

While Sue teaches Butchulla language and culture in schools and libraries across the Fraser Coast she liberally disseminates bi-lingual dictionaries, culture, and history information booklets which include language practice exercises.

"I teach at Sunbury, Albert, Torquay, Kawungan, Day Care Centres, St James after-school-care, Fraser Coast Anglican College, the Neighbourhood Centre and high schools. Aldridge has asked me to work with some of the year 7 and 8 students starting next term," Sue said.

There are library sessions for adults and children in Maryborough and Hervey Bay. At story time sessions Sue reads from Aunty Joyce's six little books. She has translated familiar children's songs and adapted games as mnemonic tools for language acquisition.

"I've translated some children's songs that they are familiar with like baby shark for family, and used Aunty Joyce's version of heads, shoulders, knees and toes. They love it. I am finding the younger ones at kindy pick it up quicker," Sue said.

On Wednesday morning I found Sue in her element surrounded by home-schooling families who attend at Korrawinga weekly for a bit of fun and langage learning. Mothers, fathers and their children were fully engaged in the lesson with youngsters Anaru and Griffyn Wilkins and Sam Welton competing to identify animals like warba (frog) in their pictionaries.

David Welton believes the teaching of aboriginal languages should take precedence over non-Australian languages.

"Learning Butchulla is a wonderful opporutnity. I think its terrific and personally would love to see it taught across all schools," Mr Welton said.

Sue Coverdale said that continuing the program is dependant upon funding. Korrawinga applied for federal government funding in a recent round and she is hopeful of success.

"My role will hopefully be ongoing for some time. The program is working really well at the moment and they don't want to stop it they want to continue."

As the language program gathers momentum in schools and libraries across our region and the demand for Aunty Joyce's stories increases Korrawinga Aboriginal Corporation, who owns the copyright, is seeking a new publisher as there are limited editions on library shelves.

BILINGUAL BUTCHULLA BOOKS BY JOYCE BONNER

Butchulla Gabu - Butchulla boy

Butchulla Wurru - Butchulla girl

Ngalamu Dhaanban - Our People

Wanyanganung Ngabang - Where's My Mother

Walalbai Nalway - Small Crab

Djamaramee Dhippee - The Small Bird