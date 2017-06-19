24°
'Let's lift the politics': Saunders responds to dog comments

Blake Antrobus
| 19th Jun 2017 2:30 PM
Bruce Saunders, MP for Maryborough
Bruce Saunders, MP for Maryborough Valerie Horton

LABOR'S Bruce Saunders has responded to his latest row with Hervey Bay's Ted Sorensen, saying it was time to lift the standard of politics on the Fraser Coast.

The Maryborough MP told Triple M Fraser Coast this morning that Mr Sorensen had "vilified" Labor's Hervey Bay candidate Adrian Tantari and Fraser Coast deputy mayor George Seymour by suggesting they were involved with allegations of abuse against a staff member.

"I'm disappointed in the member trying to bring two well-known gentlemen into disrepute," Mr Saunders said on air.

The row between the pair erupted while Mr Sorensen addressed parliament over the State Government's budget on Friday, leading into a discussion about his staff being abused.

Mr Saunders called the Hervey Bay MP a dog at the conclusion of the speech. He later withdrew his comments.

During the speech, Mr Sorensen alleged Labor's Hervey Bay candidate Adrian Tantari had given "tacit approval of the abuse, name-calling and intimidation" of his staff by posting on a Facebook page on which his staff member was vilified.

The Facebook page in question was run by a group opposing the introduction of the cashless welfare card in the Hinkler region and used to organise community consultations and protests over the introduction of the card.

Mr Saunders said he was upset that the Hervey Bay MP had alleged Cr Seymour and Mr Tantari had "stirred these people up".

"He (Sorensen) gets up, and vilifies and alleges that two people, one ALP candidate and deputy mayor, were involved with these allegations," he said.

"I'm sitting there, calling out blatant lies. I get passionate when it's personal." Both Mr Tantari and George Seymour have condemned the alleged abuse of Mr Sorensen's staffer.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bruce saunders fcpolitics queensland parliament ted sorensen

