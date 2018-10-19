Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCAL FACES: Relay for Life patron Robert Garland and long-term supporter George Davidson at a previous event.
LOCAL FACES: Relay for Life patron Robert Garland and long-term supporter George Davidson at a previous event.
News

Let's make cancer a word not a sentence

Jessica Lamb
by
19th Oct 2018 8:31 PM

HERVEY Bay Relay For Life "Patron of the relay” for the fourth time, Robert Garland, has a message.

"There are wins and losses in the cancer story but we will continue to raise money to continue research to save lives,” he said.

"Let's make cancer just a word rather than a sentence.”

Mr Garland said the event was an emotional one as he first became involved more than a decade ago after losing family members to the disease.

"It is an absolute honour and privilege to be the patron again for the fourth time,” he said.

"Each year it gets bigger and brighter and is a very good spirited community event. To be a patron gives me hope and the primary intention is to give us all hope. Hope is driving this whole thing, people share personal journeys and it is lovely experience.”

Need to know:

When: Today 3pm to 8.30am tomorrow

Where: Ralph Stafford Park, Torquay

Cost: To register with a team on the day $40

cancer fraser coast hervey bay relay for life
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Kelsey will be ready to fire for Bushrangers

    premium_icon Kelsey will be ready to fire for Bushrangers

    Cricket It is just a matter of time until two-time Hervey Bay cricketer of the year Nic Kelsey fires.

    • 19th Oct 2018 8:15 PM
    Our Warriors' heart-felt fund journey

    Our Warriors' heart-felt fund journey

    News Chronicle team supporting cancer fight

    Maryborough walking for hope

    Maryborough walking for hope

    News M'boro event close to goal

    Triathletes primed for club hit-out

    Triathletes primed for club hit-out

    Sport Seniors will complete a 1km swim, 30km ride and 8km run.

    Local Partners