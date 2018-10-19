Let's make cancer a word not a sentence

LOCAL FACES: Relay for Life patron Robert Garland and long-term supporter George Davidson at a previous event.

HERVEY Bay Relay For Life "Patron of the relay” for the fourth time, Robert Garland, has a message.

"There are wins and losses in the cancer story but we will continue to raise money to continue research to save lives,” he said.

"Let's make cancer just a word rather than a sentence.”

Mr Garland said the event was an emotional one as he first became involved more than a decade ago after losing family members to the disease.

"It is an absolute honour and privilege to be the patron again for the fourth time,” he said.

"Each year it gets bigger and brighter and is a very good spirited community event. To be a patron gives me hope and the primary intention is to give us all hope. Hope is driving this whole thing, people share personal journeys and it is lovely experience.”

Need to know:

When: Today 3pm to 8.30am tomorrow

Where: Ralph Stafford Park, Torquay

Cost: To register with a team on the day $40