'Let's make this legal, bub': couple to tie knot after 17yrs

LOVE WON: David Faulkner and his partner of 17 years Michael Young plan to get married as soon as possible. Contributed

FOR 17 years, David Faulkner and Michael Young have had one wish - to get married.

Now, they will be able to legally tie knot after the House of Representatives passed the same-sex marriage Bill Thursday afternoon.

"I spent the afternoon lying on the bed watching the debate live," David said.

"We're so over the moon to hear the news."

The Maryborough couple first met in 2001 on Oxford St in Sydney for a night out.

Three months later, Michael, who was from Brisbane, moved in with David in Sydney.

In 2007, the pair had a commitment ceremony which David said was "very formal".

Last month on November 15, the day it was announced the majority of Australians voted Yes in the same-sex marriage, the couple took yet another step.

"Michael looked at me in the eyes when the Yes vote happened and said 'let's make this legal, bub'," David said.

"It was an amazing day."

David Faulkner with his partner Michael Young at their commitment ceremony in 2010. Contributed

As for wedding plans, the couple don't wish for an extravagant ceremony.

Instead, they plan to elope and have just some close friends and family as guests.

"My sister sent us a message saying she'll be (at the wedding) and I said 'no you won't'," David joked.

"We're just going to have a couple of friends probably in Hervey Bay or just at home." Despite remaining optimistic for the duration of the debate, David said there was always some doubt in his mind.

"Up until the result was released I was still in the mind that it could go either way," he said.

"I took myself away from a lot of the debate.

"Luckily, we never received any negativity or met nasty people."