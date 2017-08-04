Let's not bubble-wrap our children: letter

OPINION: Please Blues, do it for the poor Knights fans

Let's not bubble-wrap

IF IT be true that "parents are attempting to bubble-wrap their children" within the context of sport, then I doubt there would be football codes for kids to play in.

Parents often live through their kids and present a toxic scenario as they use aggression as their tool of trade to incentivise their offspring and we wonder why?

Well, you just have a look at the awful dash-cam pictures of road rage on our screens on many nights - some children learn the way to solve their issues is to become violent rather than using threats and intimidation not at all or as a very last resort.

With many parents pushing them to win at all costs on the field, be it football codes or lifesaving, children soon learn the lesson that winning is paramount.

Games need to remain games and enjoyment for the participants, some of whom will become better people for the inclusion but who will never aspire to Commonwealth or Olympic games levels.

Parents and carers need to draw a line in the sand with their involvement once the game begins.

CLAIRE JOLLIFFE - Wide Bay