OPINION: Let's not let that buzz in town die down

THE region is undoubtedly buzzing this week.

From the hundreds of families pouring into hotels across Hervey Bay for the Surf Life Saving Queensland Youth Championships to the hundreds of jobseekers given a glimmer of hope thanks to Fresh and Save and the new $216 million solar farm - things are looking pretty positive.

We are in for exciting times on all fronts and the prospect of more innovative developments coming to the Fraser Coast only means things will get better.

About time, I say.

Given the region has long weathered the storm of dismal unemployment figures it really does look like the tide is about to change, especially in Maryborough.

It shows with proactive leadership, things can get done for the good of the Fraser Coast and our residents.

With a Queensland election slated for the end of the year, it's important we demand of our leaders and candidates, not just at a state level, to put the Fraser Coast first and unapologetically fight for us.

Because we have seen the buzzing of positive energy, activity and hope in our towns recently, and there's no way we should let that die down.