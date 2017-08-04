Let's provide all women with basic necessities

SHARE the Dignity's sanitary drive kicked off this week, raising funds and awareness to ensure all woman in the community do not go without the basic necessities like pads and tampons.

Share the Dignity ambassador Rebecca Gibney said she became the ambassador because the cause was very dear to her heart.

"I've recently become an ambassador for Share the Dignity, which supports homeless women and domestic violence victims,” Gibney said.

"It provides women with essentials that we often take for granted.

"It's a wonderful cause and very dear to my heart because my mother suffered domestic violence.”

Hervey Bay volunteer Anna Lee said Share the Dignity was founded in 2015 by Rochelle Courtenay after she discovered over 85,000 Australian women and could not access sanitary products when they need them, whether homeless, in domestic violence shelters, or in dire poverty, improvising with paper towels, newspapers, socks even dried leaves.

"Its traumatic, embarrassing and undignified,” Anna said.

"And in modern day Australia, unacceptable.”

Anna said she found out about Share The Dignity in November 2015 through a Facebook post and felt immediately compelled to help, and has been a volunteer ever since

"I wanted to get involved because rather than just giving money to a charity and not know what happens to it, Share the Dignity is run completely by volunteers, and where possible all donation stay with in the local area,” she said.

"There are now 13 volunteers within the area and all the products we collect are donated to charities within Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

"We have one vending machine located in the women's' toilet in the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre in Charles Street, which was purchased with a grant from the State Government.”

Anna added, each vending machine costs $9,000 to manufacture, deliver, install and stock with 1,000 period packs.

"The charity is aiming to raise enough funds to install a further 30 vending machines nationwide by the end of the year.”

The drive will continue until August 1.

For more information about Share The Dignity visit sharethedignity.com.au.

DONATIONS

Organisations or individuals interested in sponsoring a Dignity Vending Machine or Period Packs are encouraged to contact Share the Dignity via email dvm@sharethedignity.com.au.

Collection points