‘Let’s put this place on the map’

Could a laid-back larrikin with a love of all things Aussie have the recipe needed to put this city on the map?

MEET Shayne Western from Tanah Merah in Logan, aka Shayneo Irbin.

At first glance you might think he is a crazed Steve Irwin fan - and you are probably right - but dig a little deeper and you will see a man on a mission to spread happiness one social media post at a time.

Shayne jumped on the bin isolation craze during the coronavirus pandemic and he is also the nephew of Gerry Skilton aka 'Nugget' from all three Crocodile Dundee movies.

He has his finger in the pie of many social facebook pages including Logan in ISO and his newly created Shayneo Irbin page.

Local personality Shayne Western at home in Tanah Merah. Picture: Sarah Marshall

"I grew up loving Steve Irwin he is an Aussie legend," Shayne said.

And speaking of dead set legends Shayne is definitely one himself.

He was voted in the 30 for 30 local heroes for the Logan Hyperdome and in February he came fourth in Australia for the P&O Local Legend award and snared himself a holiday and some money for his local cricket club.

"I honestly do this to inspire people to do more for each other as it's the best feeling in the world," he said.

This week Shayne has been working on a project he likes to call the Logan tourism campaign.

"I want to get my Uncle Nugget to help me put Logan on the map," he said.

Through his social media channels and with a few bantering phone calls Shayne has already started his casting call.

"That is my current goal. There is definitely something there. Nugget is about 60 now but he still looks the same as he did in the movie and he is a really is a funny guy," Shayne said.

"We will definitely do some filming. I have a local guy who can put it all together, no funding required."

"If people say it can't happen that makes me more determined."

Shayne is on a mission to get Nugget involved in his funny skits and he is encouraging Queenslanders to like and comment on his posts.

Aside from the funny man however there is a serious side to Shayne. He is a husband to wife Tracey and dad to two children Harrison, 12, and Ashlynn, 9.

He has lived in Logan for 18 years and said he wouldn't want to live anywhere else.

"I'm a family person. My family think I'm a bit crazy, they think I'm a nutter and a larrikin but hey, they love it."

Local personality Shayne Western with his family Harrison 12, Tracey and Ashlynn 9 at home in Tanah Merah. Picture: Sarah Marshall

Shayne has also spread the love throughout his community. He has helped out with bushfire appeals, sporting club fundraisers, Christmas events, a cancer appeal for a sick children and charity drives.

Three years ago he became part of the Loganholme Cricket Club where he is the events and sponsorship co-ordinator. In April last year he helped raise $14,000 for the McGrath Foundation.

"Being a cricket club we don't get big crowds. My goal was $2000 and within six weeks we made that jump because we just involved everyone - that is kind of what I do, I get everyone involved."

