Let's savour the day with Relish festival

TASTING TIMES: Ready for Relish are chefs Rocco Turina (Villa Cavour B&B), Adam Watson (E.A.T.), Tom Jack (Coast), Michael Cox (Muddy Waters), Russell Czinge (Bay Fusion) and Saul Collins (The Vinyard).

COAST Restaurant and Bar head chef Tom Jack says you can taste the difference "one hundred per cent” when the food you eat has made a short trip to your plate and that's exactly what you'll find today at Relish.

The annual Maryborough festival is about celebrating the very best on offer locally, from fresh produce to quality meat and seafood, to mouth-watering desserts made by our talented local chefs.

You can find your fill at the many stalls, take part in events from wine and beer matching to camembert making, or pick up some expert tips with the demonstrations in the Food Lovers Marquee.

Mr Jack is passionate about sourcing the best local ingredients, and will be showcasing coral trout caught from near Fraser Island.

Bay Fusion executive chef Russell Czinege had the enviable job of sampling a variety of beers and then creating gourmet canapes for the Bargara Brewing Co craft beer and food matching.

Villa Cavour Bed and Breakfast's Rocco Turina will help festival-goers beat the early winter chill with delicious Italian hot chocolate and traditional Italian sweets at his stall with daughter Silvia.

Adam Watson from EAT @ Dan & Steph's is looking forward to demonstrating a dish similar to one the MKR winners featured on the show, with red claw from a farm at Theebine.

Dan and Steph are also famous for their gourmet sausages, which will be at their stall.

Michael Cox from Muddy Waters Cafe will have mouths watering with his demonstration of chocolate panna cotta with salted caramel.

He thinks Relish is a great event for the culinary community to showcase regional produce, as well as the region itself.

"People get to see Maryborough for what it really is, rather than being somewhere on the way to Hervey Bay.”