Let's unite and Light the Night

FOR POPPY: Jorja and Madison Signitzer will carry lanterns in support of their grandfather, cancer surivor David Frame.

FOR blood cancer survivor David Frame, the Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night holds special meaning.

Along with assembling the event's signature lanterns, the loved "Poppy” is joined each year by his granddaughters Madison and Jorja (pictured).

This Friday the girls will again walk with Mr Frame along the Esplanade holding white lanterns which represent survival.

Mr Frame said he and his family, including his wife and son, had been involved in the event for the past five years.

"Jorja will be dancing on stage this year with Sparks Dance Studio and Madison will be helping on the stands,” he said.

"We walk along the sea front from the Seafront Oval and walk right down to Scarness hotel along the esplanade.”

After 17 years battling non-hodgkin's lymphoma Mr Frame and his wife Faye have had lengthy stays at several Leukaemia Foundation villages.

"There's about five or six of them around Brisbane and I think Faye has stayed in them all,” he said.

"They supply a car, petrol and accommodation, they do a terrific job.

"There's no charge, anyone can use the facilities.”

Now in its 10th year, the Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night fund-raiser brings Australia's blood cancer community together to remember and reflect during a ceremony and short lantern walk.

Leukaemia Foundation Community Fund-raising Officer, Sue-Ellen Pitt said the event aims to raise over $30,000 to help provide the support and services local families need to beat their blood cancer.

"Attending a Light the Night event is a wonderful way to show those in our community facing blood cancer that, even in their darkest hour, they're not alone,” said Sue.

"Every one of us who raises money and carries a lantern will help light the way for them.”