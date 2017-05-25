LETTER: A challenge to our councillors for a tidal pool

I WOULD like to give our councillors a challenge to come up with a perfect area to put a tidal pool.

The therapeutic benefits made available from bathing regularly in sea water is vast; so say the specialists in the field of arthritis and chronic aches and pains. The availability of this to everyone to not get stung by jellyfish or any of the bities of the large variety found in our waters would overwhelm me and many others as well. I am sure this could only add to the area's appeal to tourists, bringing more money into the area, in the way of the tourist dollar. Please consider.

RHONDA BAULCH

Pialba