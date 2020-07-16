LETTER: ‘At a loss’ over sanctuary animals’ plight

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary former resident Comet the kookaburra, who is at risk of being destroyed.

I WAS saddened and really angry to read the headlines on the website that stated “DEATH ROW UPDATE – Much loved animals taken from sanctuary.”

For years volunteers, yes people that give their time without any monetary gain have cared for these beautiful animals to basically have them snatched from them.

I am at a loss for the reason these animals were taken.

Was it because a past curator didn’t fill in the paperwork for them?

So what is wrong with doing the paperwork for them now?

I emailed the Premier and the Minister for the Environment but did not receive a reply about this.

Being an animal lover myself I can imagine what these poor volunteers are going through. They are special people to lovingly care for these animals and I feel for them at this time. These animals had their challenges but obviously a fighting spirit too to live through the odds stacked against them.

Hopefully the department will show some compassion and return these animals to where they were happy, safe and cared for.

Dawn Howell

Yengarie

Editor’s note: A spokesman for the Premier’s office said: “Because these animals are unable to be properly rehabilitated, a Queensland Species Management Plan is required which may be possible following the upcoming assessment.”