LETTER: Boundary changes are a 'worry for region'

The current Maryborough electorate boundary (blue area) shown with the proposed changes (red). The red area will move into the Gympie electorate.

I AM 100% behind the concerns raised by our Tiaro and District Chamber of Commerce president Darryl Stewart and so should all of our residents, commercial operators and businesses in the region.

How anyone can justify drawing a line from Wilsons Rd and taking Tiaro, Bauple, Gundiah, Glenwood and Curra off the Maryborough electorate and putting it into the Gympie electorate simply mystifies me and no doubt numerous others in these areas.

We are all part of the Fraser Coast Regional Council, which is already split across two electorates and now possibly three. You could reasonably agree to Glenwood and Curra coming under Gympie as they are almost suburbs of Gympie.

With no disrespect to Tony Perrett, but it would be hard to see Mr Perrett responding to calls from Tiaro, Bauple, Gundiah and Glenwood about issues of Queensland Government emergency services (police, fire, ambulance) as they currently and would still respond from their bases in the Maryborough electorate.

Bruce Saunders was keen to see an ambulance station established in Tiaro. Would that still be on the agenda if we were to come under Gympie? The Maryborough Hospital (and Hervey Bay) provide medical services for this region. How does that affect our residents' interaction with Mr Saunders when we are pushing for an upgrade of facilities at the Maryborough Base Hospital? Increases in the Gympie Hospital have no impact on our region.

Mr Saunders is pushing hard for more employment opportunities in Maryborough, of which our residents will be keen to take up if and when they arise. Job opportunities in Gympie may be of interest to residents in the southern-most area of the current Maryborough electorate but not the northern parts where we interact commercially with Maryborough.

I am an accommodation provider in Tiaro and tourism is a growing agenda for our region. We currently come under the Fraser Coast Regional Council's, Fraser Coast Tourism and Events which receives support from Tourism and Events Queensland.

I find it hard to believe that with Tourism and Events Queensland, through its support of Destination Gympie in the Gympie Electorate being beneficial to the tourism industry in the Fraser Coast Hinterland.

It would appear that the proposed boundary changes do not reflect consideration to the true implications that such a dramatic change will make. I sincerely hope that commonsense prevails and the current interactions that this region has with the Maryborough Electorate and the Fraser Coast Regional Council are taken into consideration before these proposed changes are set in stone.

DAVID LIGHTBODY,

Tiaro Tourist StopOver