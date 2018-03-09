LETTER: Cashless Debit Card is the way to go

LAST week, Foodbank Queensland reported its breakfast programs were feeding more than 30,000 children in 230 Queensland schools.



The Queensland Government has had to commit an extra $1 million to the Schools Breakfast Program, yet people who oppose the cashless card still claim that kids aren't turning up to school hungry in this region.



The sooner the Cashless Debit Card is introduced in Hinkler, the better.



People have nothing to be frightened of when it comes to the Cashless Debit Card - if they are doing the right thing, it will be business as usual. The card will work anywhere that has Eftpos, except in stores that sell alcohol or gambling products. They can buy groceries and clothing and pay their bills, just as they do now.



People who aren't doing the right thing, however, will notice a difference.



They will no longer be able to use taxpayers' funds to buy booze and drugs. Welfare payments will have to be used for what they are intended for, like feeding their children.



PETER AHERN



Bundaberg



