LETTER: Charity tax loophole needs to close

THE public has been played for suckers for years by political business.

And it is a business. Parties own companies such as printers and inherit properties that are rented out.

The charity tax status should be removed with political party members paying the bills for what they believe in.

Books have been written about it but why should such tax loopholes exist to profit the few who most of all, should pay a fair share of public costs?

Were politics to do its social job properly there would be no need for charity.

I'm not saying that people can't volunteer their time, but why are donations propping up things that are seen as socially necessary and should be provided by governments?

Not by charitable organisations that are publicly unaccountable.

During the last GFC over $5 billion was lost by local councils, mainly in Sydney and WA.

An unknown amount of investments was lost by churches and charities because they don't have to lodge public annual reports.

If it is publicly donated money it should be accounted for so that how much is paid in wages and for other things is known not to be wasted.

In the end costs keep going up and outstrip wages with governments continually subsidising businesses on the one hand, while liberalism claims government should stay out of private matters.

Apparently there's no problem with having an each way bet as long as taxpayers foot the bill.

Peter Pronczak

Hervey Bay