LETTER: Christian credentials questioned in politics

Letters to the Editor

09/07/2019 PM Scott Morrison and wife Jenny at the Hillsong conference in Sydney.

PM Scott Morrison is connected to the biggest, richest Australian mega-church, and credited pastor Brian Houston as a great mentor in his maiden speech on February 14, 2008.

Hillsong’s founder, paedophile Frank Houston, was convicted in NZ and AU.

As immigration minister, Morrison implemented brutal policies on asylum seekers; putting children behind barbed wire indefinitely.

Jesus said, “Suffer little children to come unto me.”

Brian Houston recently accompanied Morrison to USA but was refused a place at the Trump dinner.

During the bushfires Morrison forced a woman to shake his hand. Should such a ‘privileged’ action have been tolerated?

PM John Howard courted Hillsong.

In 2018 Bob Katter tabled a Separation of Banks Bill, to stop gambling losses guaranteed against by taxpayers.

The Bill wasn’t debated because of the leadership spill of Malcolm Turnbull.

Christopher Pyne, as Minister for the Defence Industry, stated October 6, 2016 to the USA’s Military Manufacturers Association, that Australia will spend $195 billion to make military manufacturing the cornerstone of Australia’s manufacturing industry.

An additional $270 billion spending on defence has now been announced, specifically against China.

Is such ‘scheming’ affordable or Christian?

PETER PRONCZAK

Torquay