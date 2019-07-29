Menu
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Is climate change really to blame?

29th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
In response to Linda Harper climate emergency call.  

There are no full unmitigated truths that can prove the death of bush in the Girraween National Park has anything to do with climate change only assumptions.  

There is however evidence through sediment cores that Australia has been much wetter and much drier in the past than we have ever experienced since colonisation.  

In fact the last half century was a particularly wet period in Australia's history and the bush flourished during this time.   Like rainfall bush density and health goes up and down with the ever changing climate.  

It seems there is not one incident in the world that climate change alarmists can and will not blame on man made climate change.   

M Angell, Toowoomba

