LETTER: Cover school roofs with solar panels

SOMETHING the Queensland Government could do is cover the roofs of all public schools - primary and secondary - with solar panels.



This would generate maximum power between 9am and 3pm, exactly when schools consume power.



It would then minimise the cost of running air conditioning in classrooms, allowing students to stay focussed on their work.



Mind you, it would decrease demand for coal power in the middle of the day, further compromising the profitability of remaining coal-fired generators; they'd probably have to think of some other way to make money.



The government owns CS Energy and Stanwell Corporation, which sell electricity to the grid for about 6c/kWh, and the grids sell electricity to schools at a higher rate so they can at least cover their costs.



So Stanwell Corp and CS Energy could install solar panels on schools, and profitably sell the power to the schools at that higher rate while burning less coal.



Perhaps member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders could look into this?



DAVID ARTHUR



Maryborough

