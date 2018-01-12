LETTER: How do we pay our rates?

Searching for a response

TO THE Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm, mayor Chris Loft and the 10 councillors.

I would like to know how the elderly are supposed to get to the Brolga Theatre to pay money off our rates?

There are no buses, that go near the Brolga.

The majority of us oldies have to rely on the bus - we do not own a car.

The person who thought this up did not put too much thought into it.

I and lots of oldies will now be waiting for your reply in the Chronicle.

DELMA FORBES

Maryborough

Reality shunned

OH WHAT jubilation took place in our Parliament House when the same sex marriage bill was passed.

Members of Parliament and others were singing, dancing, hugging, kissing those of the same sex.

There were even marriage proposals between homosexual men.

Well the floor of our parliament has never experienced such an extraordinary shamozzel that cost the Australian people $120 million plus to reach this stage, all to no avail, none whatsoever.

How can a piece of paper stamped married help people like this?

K FRAZER

Hinkler

Hacked leg

The two people found guilty of animal cruelty Amy Mathews and Dharme Kinsey, why aren't they in jail?

Why were they allowed to keep their other pets for so long, one year before confiscating them.

I don't believe the small fine is acceptable for something so barbaric.

B. WARDROP

Hinkler