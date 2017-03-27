Letter: I want to know where is our Burrum Bridge?

WHERE IS IT? Bundaberg's John Santalucia wants to see the feasibility study done for the Burrum Bridge as promised by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

AS MANY of us know, Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's pre-election commitment was $200,000 for an economic feasibility study of a Burrum River bridge.

These funds were to be provided by the Federal Government to our local member.

I would like to hear from Mr Pitt with an update of when the Burrum River bridge study will be completed.

Mr Pitt, I thought you would have given this project some urgency.

After all, with Bundaberg's unemployment at 16.25% and one in four of our young people looking for work, the region has been left wanting for infrastructure development.

With the population of the Wide Bay-Burnett swelling at 250,000, infrastructure projects for our region will be the catalyst for employment and further investment.

If it were to start tomorrow, Bundaberg's unemployment would dramatically fall within a five-year period.

For more than 30 years that I know of, successive political candidates from both major parties have touted this infrastructure "gig” at every election campaign, and then after the election it's put away until the next.

The construction of the Burrum River bridge and coastal corridor will contribute to the employment prospects for our young people and bring economic benefits to people currently receiving unemployment support but who would prefer to have a job.

Broader regional economic benefits will flow and coastal access for inland townships will improve with shorter travel distances between Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Woodgate.

An open coastal corridor will generate private investment creating permanent jobs and tourism potential in an area of the Wide Bay-Burnett that has never been promoted before.

Our Wide Bay-Burnett has long been neglected given the infrastructure investment that occurs to the north and south of our region.

In fact, we are being forgotten.

The time to act has come, Mr Pitt: no more 'gigs, just give our young people jobs.

JOHN SANTALUCIA

Bundaberg