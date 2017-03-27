32°
Opinion

Letter: I want to know where is our Burrum Bridge?

27th Mar 2017 11:00 AM
WHERE IS IT? Bundaberg's John Santalucia wants to see the feasibility study done for the Burrum Bridge as promised by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.
WHERE IS IT? Bundaberg's John Santalucia wants to see the feasibility study done for the Burrum Bridge as promised by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS MANY of us know, Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's pre-election commitment was $200,000 for an economic feasibility study of a Burrum River bridge.

These funds were to be provided by the Federal Government to our local member.

I would like to hear from Mr Pitt with an update of when the Burrum River bridge study will be completed.

Mr Pitt, I thought you would have given this project some urgency.

After all, with Bundaberg's unemployment at 16.25% and one in four of our young people looking for work, the region has been left wanting for infrastructure development.

With the population of the Wide Bay-Burnett swelling at 250,000, infrastructure projects for our region will be the catalyst for employment and further investment.

If it were to start tomorrow, Bundaberg's unemployment would dramatically fall within a five-year period.

For more than 30 years that I know of, successive political candidates from both major parties have touted this infrastructure "gig” at every election campaign, and then after the election it's put away until the next.

The construction of the Burrum River bridge and coastal corridor will contribute to the employment prospects for our young people and bring economic benefits to people currently receiving unemployment support but who would prefer to have a job.

Broader regional economic benefits will flow and coastal access for inland townships will improve with shorter travel distances between Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Woodgate.

An open coastal corridor will generate private investment creating permanent jobs and tourism potential in an area of the Wide Bay-Burnett that has never been promoted before.

Our Wide Bay-Burnett has long been neglected given the infrastructure investment that occurs to the north and south of our region.

In fact, we are being forgotten.

The time to act has come, Mr Pitt: no more 'gigs, just give our young people jobs.

JOHN SANTALUCIA

Bundaberg

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  burrum bridge fcopinion letter to the editor

Truck driver's partner tells of horror highway crash

Truck driver's partner tells of horror highway crash

"I thought 'Oh my God - something bad has happened',”

Kmart is shop of choice for Fraser Coast

A shout-out asking which do you prefer out of Kmart and Target revealed Kmart the strong favourite.

Where do you prefer to shop? Kmart or Target?

Farmers can still apply for rate deferral: Hansen

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. James Hansen. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Primary producers can apply for a deferral on rates.

Letter: I want to know where is our Burrum Bridge?

WHERE IS IT? Bundaberg's John Santalucia wants to see the feasibility study done for the Burrum Bridge as promised by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

I would like to hear from Mr Pitt with an update.

Local Partners

PHOTOS: More than 500 turn up for Bay Break fun run

As the sun rose on Sunday morning and rain drizzled from the sky, Fraser Coast fitness enthusiasts weren’t going to sleep in.

Special school students hit track at Bay Break's new event

Hervey Bay Special School student Scout Johnston took part in Bay Break's 2km All Abilities event.

Running is in Scout Johnston’s genes.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

A SPOONFUL OF BUTTER. Helen Jones and Vicki Barrett take time out to enjoy some homemade butter on a biscuit from Jill Harvey at Sunday's Pioneer Day at the Brooweena Museum. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

From St Patrick's Day celebrations to Pioneer festivals.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

GAME of Thrones fans were up in arms over that disastrous ice melting stunt pulled by HBO to announce the date for the new season.

Married shock: why the good guys came last

Susan and Sean in a scene from the TV series Married At First Sight.

It defies logic that Sean got dumped, but Anthony got the girl.

Pete Evans' 'extreme advice' slammed after TV tell-all

“Celebrity chefs shouldn’t dabble in medicine.”

Housewives’ shocking public fight gets physical

The Real Housewives of Sydney.

Real Housewives’ public fight: ‘She’s a f***ing embarrassment’.

Married At First Sight's shock vow renewal decisions

Nadia’s final decision at the vow renewal ceremony leaves us stunned.

NADIA and Susan's decisions stun viewers.

Family Feud host Grant Denyer in hospital after rally crash

He’s OK. Grant Denyer has survived a serious car crash near Melbourne. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Grant Denyer airlifted to hospital after horror crash

Would you like 90 weeks of paid parental leave?

“It’s changed the culture,” say the Latte Papas of Sweden’s generous parental leave provisions.

Why not move to Sweden: the world’s best place to be a dad

&#39;BAYVIEW&#39; - 12 Waterfront Development Blocks for Sale

255 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Residential Land Your opportunity to secure a waterfront block on the Fraser Coast in ... Price Upon...

Your opportunity to secure a waterfront block on the Fraser Coast in Hervey Bay has arrived. Unobstructed oceans views, located conveniently close to many...

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Hospital hub key to recovering Fraser Coast market

MEDICAL BOOM: The medical precinct in Hervey Bay's Urraween has strengthened the suburb's prices. Pictured is the team working on the construction of a new aged care across from St Stephen's Private Hospital.

The region's medical facilities have attracted a new breed of buyer

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!