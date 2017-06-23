LETTER: It's great to see the new CEO

The Fraser Coast's new CEO Ken Diehm was appointed to the role in a unanimous vote.

I AGREE with the new CEO of the Fraser Coast Regional Council, Ken Diehm's plans.

If the culture within the Fraser Coast council is as toxic as we are led to believe, that problem has to be fixed so the council can move forward.

I would like to bring attention to the Fraser Coast council's plans to remove the top deck of the old wooden bridge at Tuan at the cost of $100,000! Visiting families and locals have used this bridge for many years as a fishing platform.

The locals want this bridge restored for pedestrian traffic only as this is the only safe avenue to cross the current traffic bridge on foot safely. Had a meeting recently with councillor Anne Maddern and a council engineer, to be told it was a done deal and too expensive to fix.

Only the top deck is going to be removed and the structure left to rot. We were told the council would look at a counter lever bridge.

It was pointed out to them that people fishing would be casting lines and crashing sinkers into passing motorists windscreens!

Council hadn't thought of that issue!

Locals are very upset and believe council is throwing good money after bad.

HELEN MORCOM

Tuan