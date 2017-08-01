LETTER: Local suppliers targeted by Labor

CHANGES: Next month the state government will introduce a new procurement policy to encourage local businesses to be competitive.

THE Queensland Government spends $14 billion a year, buying supplies and services.

An additional $4 billion is invested each year in building and maintaining the state's infrastructure - roads, schools and hospitals.

From September 1 my Government's new procurement policy will define a "local supplier" as a business that maintains a workforce within a 125km radius of where the goods or workers are needed.

Local suppliers will receive a local weighting of up to 30% on any tender lodged for a significant procurement.

The policy will also sets out the following:

require at least one local or regional supplier, and one other Queensland based business, to be invited to quote or tender for every procurement opportunity offered;

for significant infrastructure projects $100 million and above, require the use of local sub-contractors and manufacturers where the local capability and capacity exists;

significant projects will be required, where possible, to expend 15% on apprenticeships - up from the current 10%;

deliver a more visible pipeline of opportunities for every Queensland business;

reduce complexity to assist Queensland industry prepare for government tenders, and provide resources to help them tender;

exempt business from the pre-qualification system for building contracts and ICT projects under $1 million; and

businesses tendering for government procurement contracts will need to have a permanent workforce in Queensland. They will need to offer fair wages, conditions and superannuation, and have good workplace health and safety records.

Queensland business knows this policy will work for them.

Representing small businesses across our State, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland have said my Government's policy will be an "absolute shot in the arm for small business".

In stark contrast, the LNP does not support the policy and will not support Queensland businesses and jobs.

ANNASTACIA PALASZCZUK

Premier of Queensland