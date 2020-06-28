LETTER: Mill arch an ‘ugly monstrosity’

Embrace change

ACCORDING to the article in the Fraser Coast Chronicle, 25th June, the archway at the former flour mill site is to stay and the council will assist the developer in finding funding to restore the structure.

How? I don’t see, for instance, why ratepayers should have to pay for this.

Let those 18 people who made submissions to the council in favour of keeping it, pay for it.

It isn’t one of the “Seven Wonders of the World”.

I think it is an ugly monstrosity.

As Jocelyn Watts says in an article in the last Maryborough Herald – “Change is the only constant”, attributed to the Greek philosopher Heraclitus.

EDITH REES, Maryborough

Violence is violence

LANGUAGE is very important, and how we use it needs to be constantly revisited so I ask:

Why do we say “domestic violence”?

Is violence committed in the home any different to that in another situation?

Why do we say “date rape”? Surely rape is rape, no matter in what context it occurs.

Fortunately, both those crimes have moved out of the “she probably deserved it” and “it’s no one else’s business” box for most people, but now may be the time to move on the next step and call those crimes for what they are.

And finally, as I watched Landline on Sunday and saw that graziers are having to dump the skins of their animals, as the liberationists have made leather a dirty word, next time you buy goods that aren’t leather, think on the fact that the replacements are made of petrochemicals. Is this good for our world?

ANN MORRIS, Maryborough