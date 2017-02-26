LETTER: More tests need to be carried out for drug-drivers

THE message to drink drivers seems to be getting through to the drinkers in our community due to the random breath testing being done by our police force.



It's a shame that the same can't be said about the two-out-of-three drivers who drive under the influence of drugs.



Our police don't have any facility to carry out roadside drug tests.



A driver suspected of being under the influence of drugs can only be taken to the hospital for a blood test.



As the result of the test won't be available for anything up to six months, he can't be charged until then and is free to drive. With all the money being thrown around at the moment, this would be a priority.



OWEN BRADBURY



Maryborough



