LETTER: North Bluff should also be restored

THE article in the Chronicle on the doomed future of the North Bluff lighthouse on Big Woody Island (FCC 17-07-17) begs a response.



An unnamed spokeswoman from Queensland National Parks and Wildlife Service provided your writer with some commentaries, which I challenge:



It will be interesting to determine how the QNPWS intends to preserve this structure as a "cultural ruin" when in fact it is evident that the building is deteriorating so rapidly that soon no evidence as to its existence will be visible.



The inclusion of these two leading lighthouses on the Queensland Heritage Register should trigger the requirement for the State Government, the owner of these properties, to ensure that the buildings are preserved, but this responsibility seems to have been ignored by QNPWS.



The attention of the unnamed spokeswoman from QNPWS, and indeed her entire department, is directed to Clause 1. 2 (3) of the Queensland Heritage Act 1992 which states: In exercising powers conferred by this Act, the Minister, the chief executive, the council and other persons and entities concerned in its administration must seek to achieve - (a) the retention of the cultural heritage significance of the places and artefacts to which it applies; and (b) the greatest sustainable benefit to the community from those places and artefacts consistent with the conservation of their cultural heritage significance.



The cultural heritage significance of the two lighthouses on Woody Island is that they were built as leading lights and that particular historic significance is lost if one of the lighthouses is allowed to disintegrate.



Is it possible that QNPWS is in breach of the law in their neglect of the North Bluff lighthouse?



GAVIN PATTERSON



Hervey Bay

