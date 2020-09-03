LETTER: O’Brien ‘absolutely correct’ on Tiaro bypass

Reader agrees with Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien that the Tiaro bypass should be four lanes wide. Photo: File

OUR National Highway 1 has been a national embarrassment and killing field from the day it opened and remains so today.

Llew O'Brien is absolutely correct that the Tiaro bypass should be an extension of the four lane scheme and should continue right on up to Cairns.

The Labor Government's idea of a band-aid is just kicking the can down the road and will cost more in the long run when it is finally completed.

As in Gympie, people travelling through both towns are badly inconvenienced by traffic delays, the speed limits and traffic controls.

Roger Duncan

Urraween