LETTER: Penalty rates are workers' reward

14th May 2017 5:00 AM
Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

IN MY younger years, I was a telephonist in the main truck exchange in the City of Brisbane.

Shift work was the norm for me, weekend work and public holidays.

I was paid good penalty rates which I appreciated very much.

People who do not work these hours miss out on a lot of family events and their social life is disrupted.

Eating and sleeping at odd hours interferes with their digestion and metabolism.

Penalty rates should be their reward for sacrificing a normal life.

The Fraser Coast has many shift workers in the tourism industry and aged-care facilities, as well as emergency services and farming. Business people need to gain from their investments, I realise this, but having happier staff is good for business.

JUDY CLARKE

Maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcletters fcopinion letter to the editor

Penalty rates should be their reward for sacrificing a normal life.

Local Partners

