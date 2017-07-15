LETTER: Poor business model for flights

I TRIED to book numerous flights as soon as I had heard about this (direct flights to Melbourne), as did my family and friends, however Jetgo was only scheduling flights on Friday and Sunday clearly their business model was flights for tourists, and not the 100,000 plus locals who would most likely be using the service most frequently.

The business model targeting only tourists was ill conceived, the timing of the launch was at the wrong time of year and quite frankly what has Hervey Bay done recently that would suddenly increase the tourist numbers to justify adding a tourist only flight from Melbourne?

Hervey Bay has always traded on the natural phenomenon of whale watching to draw in tourists but has there been a brand new resort built to attract a different and larger tourist market?

No.

What about new and exciting facilities and activities being launched looking at attracting more families here because how many kids under 12 do you think ask their parents to go whale watching on holiday?

None.

How many of that market do you think might beg Mummy and Daddy to come up here if there was a miniature railway going up and down our 20km beach front that they could play on rather than only build sandcastles on a beach with drain pipes every 100m on it?

What if there was a ferris wheel at the end of the pier, or dodgem cars and rides or something other than cheap food on The Esplanade and inconvenient access to Fraser Island, or a water park to provide some incentive?

We seem more concerned with lowering the speed limit on The Esplanade, when clearly the local needs are not being catered for.

I'm not in the slightest bit shocked that this did not get off the ground as none of the 20 flights I wanted to book were possible to, but also very disappointed that it didn't go ahead, because it still costs me more to get to Adelaide from Hervey Bay than it does to get to Bangkok.

And when going overseas is cheaper than travelling locally, you have to know something is not being done correctly.

Craig Freeman

Torquay