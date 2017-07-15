25°
Opinion

LETTER: Poor business model for flights

15th Jul 2017 3:18 PM
FLYING HIGH: Jetgo will launch in October.
FLYING HIGH: Jetgo will launch in October. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I TRIED to book numerous flights as soon as I had heard about this (direct flights to Melbourne), as did my family and friends, however Jetgo was only scheduling flights on Friday and Sunday clearly their business model was flights for tourists, and not the 100,000 plus locals who would most likely be using the service most frequently.

The business model targeting only tourists was ill conceived, the timing of the launch was at the wrong time of year and quite frankly what has Hervey Bay done recently that would suddenly increase the tourist numbers to justify adding a tourist only flight from Melbourne?

Hervey Bay has always traded on the natural phenomenon of whale watching to draw in tourists but has there been a brand new resort built to attract a different and larger tourist market?

No.

What about new and exciting facilities and activities being launched looking at attracting more families here because how many kids under 12 do you think ask their parents to go whale watching on holiday?

None.

How many of that market do you think might beg Mummy and Daddy to come up here if there was a miniature railway going up and down our 20km beach front that they could play on rather than only build sandcastles on a beach with drain pipes every 100m on it?

What if there was a ferris wheel at the end of the pier, or dodgem cars and rides or something other than cheap food on The Esplanade and inconvenient access to Fraser Island, or a water park to provide some incentive?

We seem more concerned with lowering the speed limit on The Esplanade, when clearly the local needs are not being catered for.

I'm not in the slightest bit shocked that this did not get off the ground as none of the 20 flights I wanted to book were possible to, but also very disappointed that it didn't go ahead, because it still costs me more to get to Adelaide from Hervey Bay than it does to get to Bangkok.

And when going overseas is cheaper than travelling locally, you have to know something is not being done correctly.

Craig Freeman

Torquay

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcbusiness fcletters fcopinion

UPDATE: Teenager airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

UPDATE: Teenager airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

A 13-YEAR-OLD is in critical condition.

WHAT WENT WRONG: Poor planning blamed for flight delay

Jetgo has delayed the start of the new Hervey Bay route.

Mayor optimistic flights from October flights will take off.

Jobs in M’Boro to flow if QLD secures defence contract

The BAE Systems' AMV35.

A $5 billion contract is on the line.

Mayor urges Suncorp to reconsider closure

CLOSING DOWN: Maryborough's Suncorp Bank branch on Adelaide St will close its doors for good in September.

Suncorp attributed the branch closure to declining foot traffic.

Local Partners

Does your food have more sugar than you think it does?

About 1.7 million people are living with diabetes in Australia, a statistic highlighted through National Diabetes Week which is on now.

17yo science whizz crowned Burrum Coalfest Princess

Burrum Coalfest Princess judging at the Howard QCWA hall - winner (L) Greta Stephensen with Brianna Lee (1st runner-up), Tallara Kelly (2nd runner-up) and entrants Melissa Gent and Phoebe Burgess.

Coalfest is on July 15-16.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

WHEN 13 Reasons Why wound up its first season, the ending raised the question, how in the world could you create a season two?

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

New bag size for event goers at Splendour

The physio and The Beast

Physiotherapist Derek Haysom (left), who grew up in Mackay, with Eddie 'The Beast' Hall.

Mackay trainer now works with World's Strongest Man

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

Today show co-host Lisa Wilkinson.

Today host Lisa Wilkinson breaks her arm in a shower in Italy

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Style At Point Vernon

4 Clipper Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction In...

What a great home on 706m at The Promontory Hervey Bay Point Vernon. The home consists of 4 bedrooms, the master with ensuite, large lounge with a bay-window...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

Amazing location close to shops, beach, cafes, pub

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 $250,000

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. Minutes walk to everything. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 July Auction

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!