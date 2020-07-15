Menu
Money involved in all things. Photo: File
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Problem with pretty penny politics

15th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
FREEDOM of speech is a great concept but relies on subjective beliefs.

Most try to balance viewpoints but because of financial interests there is always bias; who bites the hand that feeds them?

We are governed by a social system called democracy that few people really understand.

Controllers of political parties are complicit in stealing the lives of working class people.

Free education teaches there is only one financial system of usury.

The original 'old-Labor' knew differently until 'new-Labor' capitulated to financial enslavement of Australian financial independence.

Without the media 'onside' we are doomed in a downward spiral.

Peter Pronczak,

Hervey Bay

