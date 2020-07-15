LETTER: Problem with pretty penny politics

Letters to the Editor

FREEDOM of speech is a great concept but relies on subjective beliefs.

Most try to balance viewpoints but because of financial interests there is always bias; who bites the hand that feeds them?

We are governed by a social system called democracy that few people really understand.

Controllers of political parties are complicit in stealing the lives of working class people.

Free education teaches there is only one financial system of usury.

The original 'old-Labor' knew differently until 'new-Labor' capitulated to financial enslavement of Australian financial independence.

Without the media 'onside' we are doomed in a downward spiral.

Peter Pronczak,

Hervey Bay