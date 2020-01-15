LETTER: Royals not welcome on Coast

NO THANKS: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walk to attend a meet-the-people session at Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island. One reader would not like to see them return. (Photo by DARREN ENGLAND / POOL / AFP)

NO THANKS: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walk to attend a meet-the-people session at Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island. One reader would not like to see them return. (Photo by DARREN ENGLAND / POOL / AFP) Chris Jackson

THE MAYOR'S suggestion that Harry and Meghan move here will never happen - thank goodness.

Royalty is out dated, outmoded and it is time to hit the delete button.

Kings and queens, pharaohs, etc, etc, came about by usually vicious bullies who subjugated simple hard working people back in the dark ages.

It is remarkable that in this modern age where everyone can obtain information, there are so many who seem to think the royals should be revered.

This also applies to religion.

Religions, however do provide guidance, principles to follow and for many the dream of one day ascending to some miraculous place called Heaven - wherever the hell it is in the massive universe - 'God' only knows.

Bruce Power, Pialba.