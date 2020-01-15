Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO THANKS: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walk to attend a meet-the-people session at Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island. One reader would not like to see them return. (Photo by DARREN ENGLAND / POOL / AFP)
NO THANKS: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex walk to attend a meet-the-people session at Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island. One reader would not like to see them return. (Photo by DARREN ENGLAND / POOL / AFP) Chris Jackson
News

LETTER: Royals not welcome on Coast

Bruce Power
15th Jan 2020 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE MAYOR'S suggestion that Harry and Meghan move here will never happen - thank goodness.

Royalty is out dated, outmoded and it is time to hit the delete button.

Kings and queens, pharaohs, etc, etc, came about by usually vicious bullies who subjugated simple hard working people back in the dark ages.

It is remarkable that in this modern age where everyone can obtain information, there are so many who seem to think the royals should be revered.

This also applies to religion.

Religions, however do provide guidance, principles to follow and for many the dream of one day ascending to some miraculous place called Heaven - wherever the hell it is in the massive universe - 'God' only knows.

Bruce Power, Pialba.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heritage-listed flour mill arch could fail ‘any time’

        premium_icon Heritage-listed flour mill arch could fail ‘any time’

        News IT’S a heritage-listed entrance archway that represents an important part of Maryborough’s history. But experts say it will fail any time.

        Pitt defends PM’s bushfire efforts, slams protesters

        premium_icon Pitt defends PM’s bushfire efforts, slams protesters

        News ‘This is what needs to continue while this bushfire season is active’

        Violent awakening as whale drags boat for 200m

        premium_icon Violent awakening as whale drags boat for 200m

        News Two men were given a pre-dawn shock when their boat was taken for a ride.