LETTER: Time to de-amalgamate the Fraser Coast council

PLUNDERED by previous State Government departments and starved of voice and funding by forced amalgamation, the heritage city of Maryborough is showing a resilience and tenacity that most other cities would not be able to surpass.



With hundreds of millions missing from its economy through loss of facilities and rates and losses to industry, the grand old city is still able to provide around 50% of the region's jobs.



Without the strength and energy that Maryborough possessed and the sacrifices it made, Hervey Bay wouldn't be what it is today.



To ensure the success and viability of our region, the health and wellbeing of the provider must be looked after.



Maryborough has a wealth of industry and heritage tourism that is virtually untapped and also has a need for development and growth of its own.



As it appears Hervey Bay is too wrapped up with its future to care much about Maryborough's needs, maybe the council should think seriously about making de-amalgamation a possibility so that both cities can get on with their own visions and dreams.



MERV WOODS



Maryborough



