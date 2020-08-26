LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Saving St Stephen's

AS the organiser of a petition some five years ago that collected over 12,000 signatures, I was pleased to read that the building will be saved and repurposed.

Although most Maryborough residents would have liked it to reopen as a medical precinct, it was not to be. Many attempts had been made to various organisations to use the building as a day surgery hospital, mental health centre, palliative care, etc. but the cost to bring it up to current medical standards was beyond their budgets.

It has been seriously vandalised while sitting idle and now it is wonderful to know the building will be once again cared for and repurposed as an accommodation venue.

I have campaigned for free/low cost overnight stays for the caravan and motor home tourists and this has been very successful bringing many dollars to our City and wider district.

Now we will have a 4 star venue for another style of tourist.

Congratulations to the new owners in repairing the stained glass chapel window and retaining the chapel at the complex.

It was heartening to know that the furniture in the chapel that was relocated from Wesley Methodist Church was not vandalised.

This furniture was made by an elder of that church, Mr Percy Howard.

I trust that the petitioners from five years ago will be satisfied with our City retaining the hospital building.

Nan Ott,

Maryborough