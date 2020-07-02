LETTER: We need to choose our language carefully

LETTER: Though many readers will just be doing news in visual or auditory media now, I believe it is a good time to remind people of the power of language.

Language is very important, and how we use it needs to be constantly revisited so I ask:

Why do we say "domestic violence" - is violence committed in the home any different to that in another situation?

Why do we say "date rape"?

Surely rape is rape, no matter in what context it occurs.

Fortunately, both those crimes have moved out of the "she probably deserved it" and "it's no one else's business" box for most people, but now may be the time to move on the next step and call those crimes for what they are.

Think hard about how language and how it shapes our thoughts

Ann Morris, Maryborough