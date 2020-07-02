Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: We need to choose our language carefully

Ann Morris
2nd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LETTER: Though many readers will just be doing news in visual or auditory media now, I believe it is a good time to remind people of the power of language.

Language is very important, and how we use it needs to be constantly revisited so I ask:

Why do we say "domestic violence" - is violence committed in the home any different to that in another situation?

Why do we say "date rape"?

Surely rape is rape, no matter in what context it occurs.

Fortunately, both those crimes have moved out of the "she probably deserved it" and "it's no one else's business" box for most people, but now may be the time to move on the next step and call those crimes for what they are.

Think hard about how language and how it shapes our thoughts

Ann Morris, Maryborough

More Stories

fcopinion letter letters to the editor maryborough opinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crafty criminal uses cigarette break to flee from cops

        premium_icon Crafty criminal uses cigarette break to flee from cops

        Crime He repaid police by making a break for it

        Hundreds turned away as Coast shows support for cafes

        premium_icon Hundreds turned away as Coast shows support for cafes

        News Some cafes are turning away more than 100 people a day.

        Coast cafe reopens its doors after kitchen fire

        premium_icon Coast cafe reopens its doors after kitchen fire

        Business Smoke was reported coming from the business

        Olympian to bring development clinics to Bay this month

        premium_icon Olympian to bring development clinics to Bay this month

        Hockey The hockey champion will host the clinics