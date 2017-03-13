LETTER: Well done to cast, crew who brought play to life

A VERY big congratulations to the cast and crew of the Maryborough Players' production of My Fair Lady.



Only a short time after the opening curtain, I completely forgot that I was watching people who I have seen around Maryborough for many years.



They actually became the characters that they were portraying on stage.



That's acting and acting at its finest. As for the superbly talented people who 'put the polish' on the production - take a collective bow.



You richly deserve any accolades coming your way.



They say that live theatre appeals to all ages. Well, here are a 13-year-old, 16-year-old, and Ma and Pa in their 70s who all thought that Saturday night's performance was first class entertainment.

VICKIE WHITE

Maryborough

